Argentine soybean planting still challenged by drought -grains exchange

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Rainfall over recent days has not been enough for successful planting of soybeans after an extended drought in Argentina's core agricultural areas, the Buenos Aires grains exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed soy, but its usually green Pampas plains are being hit by a historic drought that is preventing many farmers from planting their fields.

"Despite some rains recorded last Friday over the center of the agricultural area, water supplies continue to be inconsistent and insufficient," it said in its weekly report.

Farmers had as of Wednesday planted 50.8% of the 16.7 million hectares planned for 22/23 soybeans, according to a report from the exchange, marking a 14.2 percentage point delay from last year.

The grains exchange added that in the country's core agricultural zone, planting was between 20 and 22.3 percentage points behind last year's cycle. The longer planting is delayed, the smaller the harvest is likely to be.

Regarding the 2022/23 cycle for corn, the exchange said sowing was 42.6% complete - 5.1 percentage points behind the previous campaign. The planting area for the cereal is estimated to reach 7.3 million hectares.

The exchange said the condition of the fields varied extensively, even after the December rains. Argentina is the third largest exporter of corn in the world.

Argentina is also a key world supplier of wheat, but the 2022/23 campaign has also suffered from lack of rain as well as late-season frosts.

The exchange said 53.8% of the 12.4 million tonnes planted has been harvested, 10 million tonnes less than in the previous harvest.

The Rosario Stock Exchange had on Wednesday again cut its forecast for Argentine wheat production to 11.5 million tonnes, due to the impacts of the drought.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by David Gregorio)

