Argentine soy workers strike hits major grains exporting companies

By Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's Federation of Oilseeds Workers headed into the second day of an open-ended wage strike on Wednesday, affecting the soy crushing operations of major grains shippers like Cargill, Bunge, Glencore and Dreyfus, the union said.

The work stoppage comes as the country, suffering from recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, desperately needs export dollars. The labor ministry often orders obligatory negotiations to end strikes in vital national industries, but there was no word from the government.

"We do not expect any short-term solution to the strike unless the government decides to intervene," said Gustavo Idigoras, head of the CIARA-CEC gains exporting chamber.

He said union wage demands were being driven by exaggerated inflation expectations. "Our workers earn above average middle class wages in Argentina," Idigoras added.

The oilseed workers union represents soy crushing workers in some parts of the Rosario grains shipping hub but not the northern part of Rosario, where the key ports of Timbues, Puerto General San Martin and San Lorenzo are concentrated.

Ports in the southern coastal areas of Bahia Blanca and Necochea were also affected.

Argentina is a major soybean exporter and home to some of the world's biggest crushing plants, as well as the world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs, cattle and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Wage talks between oilseed workers and export companies should have started two months ago, said a statement issued on Tuesday by the union.

"Oilseed workers, as well as Argentina's entire working class, have the constitutional right to a living wage," it said.

With soybean planting just getting underway, October is not a busy month for agricultural exports from Argentina. Farmers are generally holding onto stocks from the previous season due to uncertainties regarding the country's exchange rate.

Work stoppages are common in Argentina, where employers are hard-pressed to offer wages that keep up with inflation, which the government expects at 29% next year.

