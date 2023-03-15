Argentine soy processing in crisis as drought threatens harvest -industry group

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, March 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean crushing plants are operating at the lowest capacity in history due to the impact of a ferocious drought, the leader of the country's top grains processing chamber said on Wednesday.

Argentina, the world's leading exporter of soymeal and soybean oil, is likely to have soybean production of 27 million tonnes this season, the lowest in nearly a quarter century, as a result of low rainfall and high temperatures, Argentina's Rosario grains exchange has said.

In 2022, exports of soybean byproducts, Argentina's main source of foreign currency, totaled $18.519 billion.

Gustavo Idigoras, head of the CIARA oilseed and grain processing chamber, said the industry faces a "crisis" with industrial capacity idleness approaching 70%, the highest ever when there are no protests.

Although harvesting for the 2022/23 season has not yet started, farmers have been reluctant to sell stored grains, fearing a meager harvest could lead them to run out of reserves, after the historic drought, Idigoras said.

"This has led producers to stop sales positions in the face of a scenario of high uncertainty in the coming months," he said.

In February, farmers sold 622,300 tonnes of soybeans to the milling sector, almost a third of the 1.7 million tonnes sold during the same month last year, according to data from the agriculture ministry.

Argentine producers still have in their stocks about 6 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2021/22 cycle, Idigoras said, a lower figure than usual as many farmers accelerated their sales in the second half of 2022 driven by a preferential exchange rate for soy exports proposed by the Government.

A decrease in grains could even lead Argentina to import soybeans from its neighbors Paraguay and Brazil, Idigoras said, adding that this would not exceed 8 million tonnes.

"It is a palliative," he said, "but it least it leaves us breathing room so as to not shut the factories."

"We are making a great effort to avoid (milling) suspensions," he added. "It is a very difficult year for companies to sustain employment."

The beginning of the year is, for seasonal reasons, the one with the least activity of the factories in Argentina, when -according to CIARA data- idle capacity in the sector has been an average of 59% in the last five years.

