Argentine soy planting helped by rain in some regions, others remain dry

By Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Argentine soy planting jumped 16 percentage points over the last week, propelled by rains that brought relief to key drought-hit areas, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, although the pace of sowing remained slower than last year.

Some 28.8% of an expected planting area of 17.2 million hectares has been sown so far, the exchange said in its weekly crop report. Although parts of the Pampas grains belt benefited from strong showers in recent days, wide areas remain dry.

"After the improvement in rainfall, soybean planting regained momentum," the exchange said.

"The greatest advances were reported in southern Cordoba, northern La Pampa and western Buenos Aires provinces, as well as the south central part of the farm belt," it added.

The pace of planting however lagged last year's by 2.5 percentage points, while corn sowing was brought to a virtual halt, with 31% of expected planting area sown so far, 14% slower than last year's tempo. When given a choice to plant soy or corn, farmers opt for corn, which has a wider sowing window.

The dryness, which may worsen in December due to an expected episode of the La Nina climate phenomenon, has also taken a toll on wheat. The exchange said it may further cut its current estimate of this year's wheat crop from 16.8 million tonnes as yields get pounded by drought.

So far, Argentine wheat farmers have brought in 19.8% of planted area. The harvest estimate has plummeted from 21 million tonnes at the start of the season.

The country is a major international supplier of soybeans, corn and wheat as well as the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

"We had 200 millimeters of rain 20 days ago and now 40 millimeters more. The corn and soy is planted," Eduardo Bell said by text message from his farm in the Buenos Aires province town of Saladillo, in the heart of the Pampas.

Nationwide, Argentina has "very tight" ground water reserves, Emilce Terre, head of research at the Rosario grains exchange said, calling the weather outlook uncertain.

"Rainfall continues to be below normal levels in very important farming areas, although soy planting was able to advance over the last week thanks to showers in the central farm belt," she said. "Corn planting, particularly in Cordoba province, has been very much restrained by lack of moisture."

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath; editing by David Evans)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.