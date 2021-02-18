Argentine soy helped by recent rains, more moisture needed in some areas -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The prospects for Argentine soy yields have improved in Cordoba and Santa Fe provinces, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly report on Thursday, while "weather conditions over the coming weeks will be key to maintaining these expectations."

Rains over wide parts of the Pampas grains belt over recent weeks have calmed growers' nerves over an earlier dry spell that had threatened to seriously damage this season's soybeans and corn, Argentina's two main cash crops.

"Mild climate conditions along with rainfall accumulated during the beginning of this month have improved the outlook for central parts of the agricultural area," the exchange's report said.

More than 97% of soy area has adequate to optimal moisture, it said, although "wide sectors of the province of Buenos Aires and La Pampa depend on getting rains over the short term."

The exchange left its soy harvest estimate for the 2020/21 crop year unchanged at 46 million tonnes. It also left its 2020/21 corn crop forecast unchanged at 46 million tonnes.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed and its No. 3 corn supplier.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath)

