Argentine soy harvest ends, farmers rush wheat sowing ahead of rain - exchange

BUENOS AIRES, June 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's soy harvest has nearly concluded with 98.6% of the planted area yielding an average of 2.96 tonnes per hectare and the season's crop estimate unchanged at 49.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

The country's 2019/20 corn crop was 55.6% concluded at an average yield of 8.9 tonnes per hectare and the full harvest projected at 50 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate, the exchange said in its weekly report.

Wheat planting for the 2020/21 season advanced rapidly to cover 30% of the 6.8 million hectares expected to be sown with the grain, progressing 16.6 percentage points during the week, the report said.

Farmers rushed to plant wheat before rains were expected to hit the Pampas grains belt over the weekend, which could cause a temporary suspension of sowing, it added.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath; Editing by Richard Chang)

