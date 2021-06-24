Argentine soy harvest concludes on target at 43.5 mln tonnes -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, June 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2020/21 soy harvest has concluded at an estimated 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, 10% lower than the 2019/20 crop but in line with forecasts issued earlier in the season by exchange analysts.

The average yield of the crop was 2.67 tonnes per hectare.

Argentina's 2020/21 corn harvest has been 47.6% collected so for, the exchnage said it its weekly crop report, having advanced 5.3 percentage points over the last seven days.

"Corn yields continue to exceed expectations set at the beginning of the season. Against this background, we maintain our production estimate at 48 million tonnes for the 2020/21 season," the exchange said in the report.

The pace of corn harvesting is expected to increase now that growers have brought in their 2020/21 soy, the exchange said.

Argentina is the world's No. 3 corn exporter and No. 1 supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

