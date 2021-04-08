Argentine soy crop seen at 43 mln T vs previous 44 mln T estimate -exchange

Adds context, quote from report

BUENOS AIRES, April 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2020/21 soy crop is expected at 43 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, citing lower-than-expected yields caused by dry weather early this year as the reason for cutting its previous 44 million-tonne estimate.

The South American country is the world's biggest exporter of soymeal livestock feed, used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

"During the last three weeks, harvest results are below expected yields and even historical averages, reflecting the impact of the water deficit during the months of February and March," the exchange said in its weekly crop report.

