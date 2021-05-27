Argentine soy crop estimate raised to 43.5 mln tonnes thanks to good yields -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, May 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2020/21 soy crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, citing better-than-expected crop yields as its reason for increasing its previous 43 million tonne estimate.

"Higher than expected yields in the province of Cordoba and north-central Santa Fe province have allowed the production projection to be increased by 500,000 tonnes," the exchange said in its weekly crop report.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by Chris Reese)

