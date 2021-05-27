Argentine soy crop estimate raised to 43.5 mln tonnes thanks to good yields -exchange

Commodities

Argentina's 2020/21 soy crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, citing better-than-expected crop yields as its reason for increasing its previous 43 million tonne estimate.

"Higher than expected yields in the province of Cordoba and north-central Santa Fe province have allowed the production projection to be increased by 500,000 tonnes," the exchange said in its weekly crop report.

