Argentine soy crop estimate raised to 43.5 mln tonnes thanks to good yields -exchange

Maximilian Heath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

BUENOS AIRES, May 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2020/21 soy crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, citing better-than-expected crop yields as its reason for increasing its previous 43 million tonne estimate.

"Higher than expected yields in the province of Cordoba and north-central Santa Fe province have allowed the production projection to be increased by 500,000 tonnes," the exchange said in its weekly crop report.

Argentine growers have harvested 91.4% of this season's soy crop and 30.9% of 2020/21 corn, the exchange said.

The country is the world's No. 3 corn supplier and No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed, used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

