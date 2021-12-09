Argentine ranchers ask government to deregulate beef export market

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The leaders of Argentina's main agricultural associations said they will press their case for deregulation of the beef export market when they meet late on Thursday with Agriculture Minister Julian Dominguez.

Argentina is a key global supplier of beef. Since mid-year the government has erected export limits in a bid to curb domestic food price inflation. Consumer prices in general are expected to end this year about 50% higher as the economy exits a long recession, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The government's interventions in the beef market have generated uncertainty in the sector, setting the stage for a showdown between ranchers and policymakers at 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).

"Our intention is to totally open the export market, which would provide producers with policy predictability," Carlos Achetoni, president of the Argentine Agrarian Federation, told Reuters, when asked about the objective of the meeting.

In the middle of the year the government limited exports of beef to 50% of the previous year's normal volume. Beef is a politically sensitive food for Argentines planning traditional year-end barbecues.

Since then, President Alberto Fernandez has relaxed the limits. But Achetoni said there are still some categories of cows whose meat cannot be exported, while some limits of international shipments to some locations like Israel and the European Union remain.

"Meat exports have to be 100% open," said Nicolas Pino, president of Argentine Rural Association said. Reuters contacted the Agriculture Ministry but did not get an immediate response.

Pino said the industry is providing plenty of meat for local consumers and that continued export limits were unnecessary.

Official data indicate that Argentina, a country of 45 million inhabitants with a bovine herd of 53.5 million animals, exported about 675,000 tonnes of beef between January and October, with 73.2% of those shipments going to China.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Alistair Bell)

