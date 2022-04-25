Argentine rain, cool weather to aid new wheat crop - grains exchange

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - A good rain forecast and cool weather during the austral autumn in Argentina will help the 2022/23 wheat crop in the key farm belt growing region ahead of sowing that starts in mid-May, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a weather report on Monday.

Argentina is a major world exporter of wheat, which has seen tight global supply due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, which together had accounted for 30% of international shipments before the conflict started in late February.

Last week the grains exchange estimated that the Argentine wheat planting area for 2022/23 would be 6.5 million hectares (16 million acres), 200,000 hectares less than in the previous season which yielded a record harvest of 21.8 million tonnes.

"Conditions are likely to be favorable in the growing areas closest to the Atlantic coast and river areas, with moderate to abundant rainfall and good availability of cold," the exchange said, referring to the eastern part of Buenos Aires province.

Buenos Aires is the largest farming region in Argentina and the southeast of the province is the country's wheat heartland.

The Buenos Aires exchange also warned, however, that producing regions far from the Atlantic and the Parana River basin could see drought, especially the southwest of Buenos Aires.

The presence of a La Nina climate pattern, which reduces the level of rainfall in Argentina's key farming areas, saw soybeans and corn in the current 2021/22 cycle post significant losses. Wheat, harvest earlier, was not affected.

The weather report said that during the course of the coming grains season, La Nina would evolve into a "neutral cold" state, which for Argentina generally means a greater normality for rainfall patterns.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Nicolás Misculin and Marguerita Choy)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.