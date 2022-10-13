Argentine producers decrease soybean crop weekly sales rate -government

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentine grains producers have sold 69.8% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's Ministry of Agriculture said on Thursday, just ahead of the 68.4% sales at the same point a year ago even as weekly sales slow.

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5, producers sold 375,000 tonnes of soybeans, below the 1.7 million tonnes sold in the previous week. The government ended a preferential exchange rate mechanism for soy exporters at the end of September.

This season's soy harvest was 44 million tonnes, down from 46 million tonnes in the previous cycle.

Meanwhile, producers have already sold 68.6% of the 2021/22 corn harvest that reached 59 million tonnes, above the 64.4% sold in the same period for the 2020/21 cycle.

Corn planting for the 22/23 cycle has already begun in Argentina, with drier weather expected due to the impact of the La Nina weather pattern.

Separately, about 5.3 million tonnes of 2022/2023 wheat harvest have been sold so far, despite cuts to forecasts for the crop by the Rosario grains exchange and Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday.

