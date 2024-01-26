News & Insights

Argentine President Milei says he will visit Israel in 'coming weeks'

January 26, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

Written by Candelaria Grimberg for Reuters ->

By Candelaria Grimberg

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei said on Friday he would travel to Israel in the "coming weeks", one of his first overseas trips since the economist took office last month after pledging strong support for Israel during his campaign.

Milei was speaking during a Holocaust remembrance event in Buenos Aires, where he signaled support for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, adding that Argentina would "not remain silent in the face of Hamas terror".

