Argentine port workers end strike after deal reached on vaccines -statement

BUENOS AIRES, May 26 (Reuters) - Argentine port workers unions said in a statement on Wednesday they were ending a strike that they had started in the early morning over access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

The workers had demanded they be classified as "essential," and given immunization priority.

"After several meetings with the health, transportation and labor ministries, we are being included as essential workers in the nation's vaccination plan. For this reason, the unions involved are lifting the strike," said a statement issued by the Maritime Machinists union, one of 11 groups that were on strike.

As a group, the 11 unions issued another statement. It said: "All of our members have received a note from the government in which on-board personnel is recognized as having priority in the country's strategic vaccination plan."

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chris Reese)

