Commodities

Argentine port unions say to go on 24-hour strike over vaccine access

Contributors
Hugh Bronstein Reuters
Maximilian Heath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

A coalition of nine Argentine port worker unions will go on a nationwide 24-hour strike starting at midnight to press for vaccinations against the coronavirus, the labor groups said in a statement on Thursday.

By Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, June 17 (Reuters) - A coalition of nine Argentine port worker unions will go on a nationwide 24-hour strike starting at midnight to press for vaccinations against the coronavirus, the labor groups said in a statement on Thursday.

Workers including tugboat captains and customs officers have held similar work stoppages recently, as the South American grains powerhouse gets hit by a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

"We have raised the issue and held meetings with different authorities with the purpose to obtaining concrete answers regarding the application of vaccines against COVID-19 to our workers," the unions said in the statement. "But to date, we have not obtained concrete answers or solutions."

So far 87,261 people have died of the virus in Argentina, but the country's vaccination program has had a slow rollout.

Argentina is the world's No. 3 corn exporter and top supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

"We will not be able to moor and unmoor cargo ships, so that will impact loading," Guillermo Wade, manager of Argentina's Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities (CAPyM), told Reuters.

A joint statement from five port industry chambers requested that the government "intervene" to prevent the strike and allow shipping to "continue operating normally while the request from the unions is resolved favorably."

Strikes last month paralyzed shipping from Argentina's main grains port hub of Rosario, which handles about 80% of the country's agricultural exports.

The strikes are occurring during high export season, as corn and soy, the country's two main cash crops, get harvested.

Agriculture is Argentina's main source of export dollars needed to replenish central bank reserves strained by efforts to pull the country out of a three-year recession while grappling with the pandemic.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular