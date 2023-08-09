Argentine peso weakens to record 600 per dollar ahead of primary vote

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso slipped to a fresh historic low of 600 pesos per U.S. dollar in the widely used parallel informal market, traders said on Wednesday, ahead of a primary vote on Sunday to pick presidential nominees for October's general election.

