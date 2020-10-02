Argentine peso weakens faster after cenbank abandons crawling peg

Adds details, analyst quotes

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso ARS=RASL opened 0.91% weaker at 76.95 per dollar on Friday after the country's central bank said it would abandon its uniform devaluation strategy and allow greater volatility in the price of the hard-hit currency.

The peso, which has been caged by capital controls since late last year, has generally weakened less than 0.1% per day, creating an artificially steady devaluation, even as the price in black markets has tumbled as borrowers snap up dollars.

The black market peso fell 1.34% to a record low 149 per dollar on Friday, over 90% away from the official rate.

Argentina's central bank and Economy Ministry announced a raft of new measures on Thursday to stimulate growth and support the peso, including a freer "managed float," tax cuts on exports and higher rates on passive repos to stimulate saving in pesos.

"In our view, these measures are steps in the right direction as they depart from the systematic reaction function of more FX controls shown previously," wrote Sebastian Rondeau, a Latin America strategist at Bank of America Securities.

Argentina, which is just emerging from its ninth sovereign default after restructuring over $100 billion of its foreign debt, is facing an estimated 12% economic contraction this year, which would be its third straight year in recession.

The government needs to bolster confidence in the peso and draw back to the country investors who had grown jittery about tightening state controls.

Citi in a note was less rosy on the measures, saying they were unlikely to "change the current dynamics" to help stabilize the FX market or help bolster dollar supply.

"The measures are likely to be seen as insufficient and hence run the risk of being counterproductive," it said.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Additioal reporting by Marc Jones; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

