Argentine peso slips in parallel black market to all-time low

Argentina's peso surpassed the psychological barrier of 300 pesos per U.S. dollar in the parallel black market on Tuesday, hitting a record low as it traded down 3% compared to the previous day and without genuine bidders, according to traders.

The beleaguered currency in the informal market ARSB= has lost an accumulated 30.69% through the year, in line with 32% inflation during the same period, according to private estimates.

