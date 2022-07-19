Argentine peso slips in parallel black market to all-time low

BUENOS AIRES, July 19 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso surpassed the psychological barrier of 300 pesos per U.S. dollar in the parallel black market on Tuesday, hitting a record low as it traded down 3% compared to the previous day and without genuine bidders, according to traders.

The beleaguered currency in the informal market ARSB= has lost an accumulated 30.69% through the year, in line with 32% inflation during the same period, according to private estimates.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

