BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The interbank Argentine peso plummeted on Monday by 17.9% to 350.05 pesos per U.S. dollar, following the surprise triumph of ultra-liberal candidate Javier Milei in the country's primary elections on Sunday.

