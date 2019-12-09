US Markets

Argentine peso opens unchanged in first session after new cabinet named

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso opened unchanged at 59.99 per dollar on Monday, the first session since President-elect Alberto Fernandez signaled policy changes by naming the cabinet that will serve his government when he is sworn in on Tuesday.

The central bank meanwhile offered to sell $50 million in reserves as part of its policy of controlling the currency's fall. The peso has weakened 83.75% over the last four years.

When outgoing President Mauricio Macri took office in late 2015, the peso was at 9.75 to the greenback, and inflation has also risen under Macri. Consumer prices are up more than 50% so far this year after a 47.6% rise in 2018.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Edmund Blair and Timothy Heritage)

