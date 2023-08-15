Argentine peso opens flat after devaluation, central bank FX rate fix

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso ARS=RASL opened flat on Tuesday morning at 350 per dollar after the central bank guided a sharp devaluation a day earlier in the wake of a primary election upset and said it would fix the FX rate until the general election in October.

Argentina devalued the currency by nearly 18% on Monday while the benchmark interest rate was hiked sharply to 118% after a shock win by a radical libertarian in a primary vote sparked a market sell-off of the peso and bonds.

The election was a huge shake-up in a ballot that acts as a dress rehearsal for the national election in October. Markets had been betting on a strong performance by more moderate candidates. Some investors noted that regardless of the ultimate winner, the balance of power looks likely to shift to the right.

Argentina's peso has been weak for years, with only tight capital controls putting the brakes on its decline against the dollar. Limited official access to foreign currency has also created flourishing parallel markets, where greenbacks are more than twice as expensive as the official rate.

