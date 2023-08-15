News & Insights

US Markets

Argentine peso opens flat after devaluation, central bank FX rate fix

Credit: REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

August 15, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso ARS=RASL opened flat on Tuesday morning at 350 per dollar after the central bank guided a sharp devaluation a day earlier in the wake of a primary election upset and said it would fix the FX rate until the general election in October.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.