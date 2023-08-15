Argentine peso opens flat after devaluation, central bank FX rate fix

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso ARS=RASL opened flat on Tuesday morning at 350 per dollar after the central bank guided a sharp devaluation a day earlier in the wake of a primary election upset and said it would fix the FX rate until the general election in October.

