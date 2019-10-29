Argentine peso opens 0.33% weaker at 59.8 per dollar - traders

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency opened 0.33% weaker at 59.8 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday, traders said, marking the start of the second session after a presidential election on Sunday which was won by the country's left-leaning Peronist opposition.

