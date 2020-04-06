US Markets

Argentine peso opens 0.12% weaker after debt announcement - traders

Argentina's peso currency opened 0.12% weaker at 64.99 per U.S. dollar on Monday, traders said, after the government announced it plans to delay local debt payments.

Argentina plans to postpone payments on up to $10 billion of dollar debt that was issued under local law until the end of the year, according to a decree released late on Sunday, in a bid to relieve pressure over looming foreign currency payments.

The decree does not affect the just under $70 billion in foreign currency debt issued under international law that Argentina is currently in talks to restructure with creditors.

