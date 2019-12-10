World Markets

Argentine peso open 0.91% weaker, has fallen 83.88% during Macri's presidency

Contributors
Hernan Nessi Reuters
Hugh Bronstein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's peso currency opened 0.91% weaker at 60.5 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday as President-elect Alberto Fernandez prepared to be inaugurated and start governing later in the day.

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency opened 0.91% weaker at 60.5 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday as President-elect Alberto Fernandez prepared to be inaugurated and start governing later in the day.

The moderate Peronist thrashed outgoing leader Mauricio Macri, a staunch free-markets advocate, in the October election. Macri's four-year term was marred by high inflation, economic stagnation and a 83.88% fall in the peso versus the dollar.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular