Argentine peso open 0.91% weaker, has fallen 83.88% during Macri's presidency

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency opened 0.91% weaker at 60.5 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday as President-elect Alberto Fernandez prepared to be inaugurated and start governing later in the day.

The moderate Peronist thrashed outgoing leader Mauricio Macri, a staunch free-markets advocate, in the October election. Macri's four-year term was marred by high inflation, economic stagnation and a 83.88% fall in the peso versus the dollar.

