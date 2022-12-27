Argentine peso hits record low in parallel black market

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso on Tuesday weakened 1.7% to a new record low of 352 per dollar in the parallel black market ARSB=, pressured by hedging operations before the end of the year, traders said.

The currency's previous record low had been set in July, when it hit 350 per dollar amid a deep political and economic crisis in the South American country.

The parallel exchange rate gap against the interbank market reached 99.9% on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola)

