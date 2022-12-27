US Markets

Argentine peso hits record low in parallel black market

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

December 27, 2022 — 09:28 am EST

Written by Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso on Tuesday weakened 1.7% to a new record low of 352 per dollar in the parallel black market ARSB=, pressured by hedging operations before the end of the year, traders said.

The currency's previous record low had been set in July, when it hit 350 per dollar amid a deep political and economic crisis in the South American country.

The parallel exchange rate gap against the interbank market reached 99.9% on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.