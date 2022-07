Argentine peso hits record low in black market at 315 per U.S. dollar

BUENOS AIRES, July 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency fell to a fresh record low on Wednesday, slipping 4.44% in the parallel black market to reach 315 pesos per U.S. dollar, according to private traders.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Mark Porter)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.