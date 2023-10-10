Argentine peso hits record low in black market as election nears

Adds background on Argentina economy, elections

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's troubled peso weakened to a historic low of 1000 pesos per U.S. dollar in the informal parallel market on Tuesday, according to traders, as inflation in the Latin American nation remains in triple-digit territory.

The country's key parallel exchange rate, known as the blue dollar, has weakened as uncertainty ahead of this month's presidential elections spikes demand for hard currency.

The black market peso, officially illegal but a useful reference for daily financial activity in Latin America's third-largest economy, weakened 5.5% on Tuesday to 985/1,000 per dollar, widening the gap with the official rate to an unusual 185%.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Argentina on October 22, as the country seeks an escape from inflation that hit an annual rate of 124% in September.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle and Valentine Hilaire)

