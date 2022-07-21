US Markets

Argentine peso hits all-time low in parallel black market

Contributor
Walter Bianchi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

BUENOS AIRES, July 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency reached a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, falling 1.55% in the parallel black market to reach 322 pesos per greenback, according to private traders.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

