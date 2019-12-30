Argentine peso ends tumultuous 2019 down 37% against the dollar

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Argentine peso ARS=RASL inched down on Monday, closing out a tumultuous 2019 for the currency, which has plummeted over 37% against the dollar amid rising debt default fears, rampant inflation and domestic recession.

The currency which has seen its major losses from earlier in the year capped by currency controls in recent months, closed down 0.13% at 59.91 per dollar, traders said. Argentina's markets are closed on Tuesday for the New Year holiday.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; writing by Adam Jourdan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

