Argentine peso edges down as central bank intervention sets price floor

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency ARS=RASL edged down on Thursday morning, held largely in check as the central bank offered $50 million in the foreign exchange market, in effect setting a price floor at 59.99 pesos per greenback.

The embattled currency, which has steadied since Argentine authorities imposed capital controls last month, dipped 0.4% to 59.95 pesos per dollar, traders said.

Argentina's markets have been held in limbo following a general election on Sunday, as traders and investors await signals from President-elect Alberto Fernandez about the future direction of Latin America's no. 3 economy.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

