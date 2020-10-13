Argentine oilseed workers set to start open-ended wage strike

By Hernan Nessi and Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's Federation of Oilseeds Workers will start an open-ended wage strike at 2 pm (1700 GMT) on Tuesday, the labor organization said in a statement.

The federation represents soy crushing workers in some parts of the Rosario grains shipping hub, but not the northern part of Rosario where most crushing operations are concentrated.

The country is a major soybean exporter as well as the world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs, cattle and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Wage talks with crushing and export companies should have started two months ago, the statement said.

"Oilseed workers, as well as Argentina's entire working class, have the constitutional right to a living wage," it said.

With soybean planting just getting underway, October is not a busy month for agricultural exports from Argentina. But the country needs all the export dollars it can get as it struggles with recession, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and heads into debt revamp talks with the International Monetary Fund.

A source with the CIARA chamber of soy crushing companies told Reuters it was in permanent dialogue with its workers.

"In these difficult times for agribusiness, we are committed to working together with unions and workers to try to get out of this situation," the source said.

Work stoppages are common in Argentina, where employers are hard-pressed to offer wages that keep up with high inflation.

Last month, grains inspectors who work at export docks held a 24-hour strike over wages. The conflict was eventually resolved in talks between labor and management.

