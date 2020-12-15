Argentine oilseed workers continue strike after in wage talks fail

Adds union comment

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argentine oilseed workers continued their wage strike on Tuesday after the failure of recent contract negotiations, the federation of soymeal factory workers and the CIARA chamber of manufacturers said in dueling statements.

The country's key agro-export sector has been bogged down by work stoppages by employees of companies that manufacture soy-based livestock feed used to fatten hogs, poultry and cattle from Europe to Southeast Asia. Argentina is the world's No. 1 supplier of the feed.

"The failure of negotiations convened by the Labor Ministry was due to the unions making wage claims that were even higher than the previous ones," CIARA said in the statement.

The unions say they need wages high enough to keep up with Argentina's double-digit inflation rate.

Both sides accused the other of intransigence.

"The national strike is workers' response to the arrogance of employers for whom we were essential when it came to maintaining production from the start of the pandemic. We stopped being so when it came time to claim salaries needed for us to lead dignified lives," the federation said in a statement.

Picketers are blocking entrance to terminals at soymeal factories around the Rosario ports hub, from which about 80% of the country's agro-exports flow. Other ports are also affected.

Farmers in Argentina are currently planting corn and soybeans, the country's main cash crops. December is not peak export season in the South American grains powerhouse.

But Argentina relies on agro-export dollars to replenish foreign reserves as the country contends with a deep recession compounded by fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

