US Markets

Argentine oil workers union to hold 13-hour strike on Friday

Contributor
Eliana Raszewski Reuters
Published

Argentina's biggest oil workers union said on Thursday it would start a 13-hour strike the next day against state energy company YPF in three provinces over what it called the firm's refusal to allow workers to attend a union event.

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's biggest oil workers union said on Thursday it would start a 13-hour strike the next day against state energy company YPF in three provinces over what it called the firm's refusal to allow workers to attend a union event.

The Private Petroleum and Gas Union in the provinces of Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa, representing 24,000 workers will hold a work stoppage from 7 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) to 8 p.m., the labor organization said in a statement.

"The strike will include all union members in those provinces, leaving only minimal production and maintenance staff levels during those areas," the union said in the statement.

The union said YPF disallowed workers from attending a ceremony for seating a new union leadership team.

YPF, Argentina's largest energy company, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; writing by Hugh Bronstein;Editing by Diane Craft)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular