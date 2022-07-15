Argentine oil firm YPF replaces CEO

Buenos Aires, July 15 (Reuters) - Argentine oil firm YPF said on Friday that Sergio Affronti would resign as its chief executive, to be replaced by Pablo Iuliano.

"After a period of recovery of the production curve and successful debt restructuring, Sergio Affronti will step down," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb)

