Argentine oil company YPF ups fuel prices by average of 25%: company source

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Argentine state oil company YPF YPFD.BA has increased fuel prices at the pump by an average of 25%, a company source told Reuters on Friday, as the country battles inflation that could reach over 180% this year.

It comes ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Javier Milei over the weekend, and as other oil companies also pushed up prices at gas stations nationwide by around 20%, according to local TV news.

Incoming Energy Secretary Eduardo Rodriguez told the Surtidores news site earlier in the week that a "free fluctuation (in fuel prices)" was needed, "without indirect (government) control... through YPF."

The Argentine government holds 51% of YPF shares.

Last month, Milei selected senior energy executive Horacio Mari to lead YPF.

YPF is one of Argentina's top domestic sellers of refined fuels, and also leads development of Vaca Muerta, a key supplier of natural gas and crude oil.

