News & Insights

US Markets

Argentine oil company YPF ups fuel prices by average of 25%: company source

December 08, 2023 — 03:10 pm EST

Written by Walter Bianchi for Reuters ->

Adds further context about price hike

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Argentine state oil company YPF YPFD.BA has increased fuel prices at the pump by an average of 25%, a company source told Reuters on Friday, as the country battles inflation that could reach over 180% this year.

It comes ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Javier Milei over the weekend, and as other oil companies also pushed up prices at gas stations nationwide by around 20%, according to local TV news.

Incoming Energy Secretary Eduardo Rodriguez told the Surtidores news site earlier in the week that a "free fluctuation (in fuel prices)" was needed, "without indirect (government) control... through YPF."

The Argentine government holds 51% of YPF shares.

Last month, Milei selected senior energy executive Horacio Mari to lead YPF.

YPF is one of Argentina's top domestic sellers of refined fuels, and also leads development of Vaca Muerta, a key supplier of natural gas and crude oil.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.