Argentine oil company YPF shares fall over debt revamp, new leadership

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The shares of Argentina's state-controlled oil company YPF YPFD.BA fell 8.1% on Thursday after a 6.2% fall the day before, due to doubts in the market about a bond swap proposed by the company and change in its top leadership, traders said.

The company is restructuring about $6.2 billion, while company President Guillermo Nielsen said Wednesday night that he would leave his position.

The government has appointed lawyer Pablo Gonzalez as the new president, state news agency Telam said, as the company grapples with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising pressure over debt.

Nielsen said on Twitter that he had been offered a new government role and that his exit from YPF was being "finalised".

