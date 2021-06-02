Argentine meat sales strike to end Wednesday, but could resume to include grains - farm groups

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentine cattle ranchers will end their meat sales ban at midnight on Wednesday, but the protest over the government's suspension of beef exports could resume to include a grains sales strike, the leader of a top farm group said.

Argentina is the world's No. 5 meat exporter, with most of its shipments destined for China. In a move to help control inflation, expected at about 50% this year, the government imposed a 30-day ban on meat exports.

Farmers halted the domestic trade of livestock to protest the ban. But Carlos Achetoni, president of the Argentine Agrarian Federation (FAA), said the protest may be restarted over the days ahead to include a sales strike by grain farmers.

"Today, the sales strike ends," Achetoni told Reuters. "What is being analyzed is whether or not, if there is no agreement with the government in the coming days, to extend the strike to include grains sales as well."

The country's pro-free-markets farm groups distrust the left-of-center government of Peronist President Alberto Fernandez. That branch of Peronism locked horns with the country's key agricultural sector in an all-out farm sector strike in 2008 that crippled Latin America's No. 3 economy.

Those political tensions are near the surface of today's debate over state intervention in the meat export market.

GHOSTS OF 2008

"Today we are concerned about the conflict over meat exports, but yesterday it was over soybean export taxes and constant attempts to violate private property," the Rural Society of Tucuman Province said in a statement.

"It is inevitable to ask ourselves what comes next?" it said. In a sign that today's Peronists may be more pragmatic than those in power in 2008, Fernandez's government early this year backed away from plans to cap or increase taxes on wheat and corn exports after an outcry from growers.

The agricultural sector wants a quick end to the meat export suspension. Ranchers and farmers say export caps are not an effective way to control inflation, and that they have a deadening effect on farm investment and production.

Other farm sector leaders joined in the threat to suspend sales of soy and corn, Argentina's two main cash crops, if the government does not agree to end the meat export suspension.

"In the event of redefining the sales strike as a sector-wide action, the strike would not only be for on meat sales but for the sale of all agricultural products," farm association CRA, which represents mid-sized growers, wrote in a tweet.

The government needs grains export dollars to replenish central bank reserves strained by a long recession, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.