Argentine markets steady as investors brace for new government signals

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Argentine markets were mixed on Wednesday, waiting for signals about policy from the newly inaugurated government of center-left leader Alberto Fernandez and his top economic team after conservative Mauricio Macri handed over power this week.

The peso ARS=RASL currency, which has been largely chained by currency controls imposed in September, was flat, while the country's S&P Merval stock index .MERV rose around 1% after falling on Tuesday. Over-the-counter bonds were up slightly.

Argentine's new economy minister, 37-year-old Martin Guzman, is expected to start laying out his plans to stabilize the country's wobbly economy and revitalize growth after the latter stage of Macri's rule was plagued by recession.

"The uncertainty which we have lived with in recent months should begin to clear," local brokerage Portfolio Personal Investment (PPI) said in a note.

Peronist leader Fernandez was sworn in as president on Tuesday, marking a shift to the left for Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, as the country fights rampant inflation, credit default fears and rising poverty.

Argentine bonds have risen this week, a signal of investor hopes that the new administration will take a positive approach to talks about restructuring its debt.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

