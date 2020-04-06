US Markets
USD

Argentine markets stable after debt announcement -traders

Contributors
Walter Bianchi Reuters
Hugh Bronstein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's country risk spreads were virtually unchanged as the local peso currency opened a scant 0.12% weaker at 64.99 per U.S. dollar on Monday, traders said, after the government announced it plans to delay local debt payments.

Adds stock market and bond spread context

BUENOS AIRES, April 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's country risk spreads were virtually unchanged as the local peso currency opened a scant 0.12% weaker at 64.99 per U.S. dollar on Monday, traders said, after the government announced it plans to delay local debt payments.

Argentina aims to postpone until the end of the year payments on up to $10 billion of dollar debt that was issued under local law, according to a decree released late on Sunday, in a bid to relieve pressure over looming foreign currency payments.

The local Merval stock index .MERV popped 3.5% higher on Monday after having lost 30% in March. Country risk spreads were flat to slightly stronger on Monday, tightening 22 basis points to 3,661 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper, according to JP Morgan's Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus 11EMJ.

The government decree does not affect the nearly $70 billion in foreign currency debt issued under international law that Argentina is currently in restructuring talks with creditors.

Argentina's government has previously said it is looking to restructure $83 billion in foreign currency debt under both international and local law. Delaying payments on local-law debt could give Argentina breathing room and may enable it more easily to pay foreign-law bonds.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular