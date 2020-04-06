Argentine markets stable after debt announcement -traders

Adds stock market and bond spread context

BUENOS AIRES, April 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's country risk spreads were virtually unchanged as the local peso currency opened a scant 0.12% weaker at 64.99 per U.S. dollar on Monday, traders said, after the government announced it plans to delay local debt payments.

Argentina aims to postpone until the end of the year payments on up to $10 billion of dollar debt that was issued under local law, according to a decree released late on Sunday, in a bid to relieve pressure over looming foreign currency payments.

The local Merval stock index .MERV popped 3.5% higher on Monday after having lost 30% in March. Country risk spreads were flat to slightly stronger on Monday, tightening 22 basis points to 3,661 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper, according to JP Morgan's Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus 11EMJ.

The government decree does not affect the nearly $70 billion in foreign currency debt issued under international law that Argentina is currently in restructuring talks with creditors.

Argentina's government has previously said it is looking to restructure $83 billion in foreign currency debt under both international and local law. Delaying payments on local-law debt could give Argentina breathing room and may enable it more easily to pay foreign-law bonds.

