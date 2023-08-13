News & Insights

Argentine libertarian Milei seizes top spot in major primary election upset

August 13, 2023 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by Nicolas Misculin, Maxi Heath, Eliana Raszewski, Lucila Sigal for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Argentine far-right libertarian candidate Javier Milei pulled off a huge shock in the country's primary election on Sunday, with the first results showing him in top spot with 32.6% of the vote, a rebuke to the main two political parties.

The primary election, which gives a strong indicator of how the October general election will go, saw the main opposition conservative bloc with 27.6% of the vote with 61% of the ballots counted, ahead of the ruling Peronist coalition on 25.5%.

