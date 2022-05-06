Argentine inflation seen surging to over 65% this year -central bank poll

BUENOS AIRES, May 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's inflation rate is expected to reach 65.1% this year, according to a poll of analysts consulted by the central bank and released on Friday, in a jump of consumer prices partly attributed to collateral damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The survey's projection is nearly 6 percentage points higher than the previous poll published one month ago.

The survey, which consulted 42 analysts from April 27-29, also estimated the April inflation rate at 5.6% and an economic growth rate of 3.5% for the year.

Those surveyed expect the average currency exchange rate to reach 155 Argentine pesos per U.S. dollar by December, and reach 226 pesos per greenback by the end of 2023.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Leslie Adler)

