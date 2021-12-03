Argentine inflation seen ending 2021 at 51.1% - cenbank poll of analysts

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation is seen at 51.1% for full-year 2021, according to a central bank poll of analysts released on Friday, up from the 50.3% estimated in the same survey last month.

The poll of 41 analysts was carried out between Nov. 26 and Nov. 30, the bank said in a statement. The analysts polled by the bank estimated that inflation was 3.1% last month.

Official consumer price data for November will be published over the days ahead.

The poll also showed that the analysts expect 9.7% economic growth this year, according to the median forecast, up from 8.3% in the previous poll.

The third-largest economy in Latin America has suffered from high inflation for years and has recently begun to recover from a long recession exacerbated by a COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Hugh Bronstein, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

