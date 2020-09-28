US Markets

Argentine grains ship loadings halted amid 24-hour strike by grains inspectors

Maximilian Heath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The loading of grains ships in Argentina was temporarily halted on Monday by a 24-hour strike by grains inspectors demanding higher wages and shorter working hours, Martin Brindici, general manager of the country's private ports chamber, said on Monday.

The work stoppage began at midnight.

"This measure generates economic losses for the sector and for the country. It makes operations more difficult and could generate breaches of international commercial commitments," Brindici said in a telephone interview.

A negotiating session to hammer out a deal that would allow the inspectors to return to work was scheduled for Tuesday among union leadership, private export company executives and representatives of Argentina's Labor Ministry.

Argentina is the world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed and a major exporter of corn, wheat and raw soybeans. Labor strikes are common in Argentina, where employers are hard-pressed to grant wage increases in line with high inflation.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein, Editing by Franklin Paul and Steve Orlofsky)

