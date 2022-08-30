Argentine grains producers have sold 51.6% of 21/22 soybeans so far -government

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain producers have sold 51.6% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday, lagging behind the 62% sales rate reported at the same point in the previous season.

Argentina soybean production in the 2021/22 cycle was 44 million tonnes, down from 46 million tonnes the previous cycle, according to government data, with the country serving as the world's leading exporter of meal derived from the oilseed.

Sales have slowed as Argentina faces an inflation crisis, prompting farmers to push for a devaluation of the pesos to improve the dollar value of their grains.

From Aug. 18 to 24, local producers sold 350,000 tonnes of 2021/22 soybeans to agro-exporters.

Meanwhile, producers have already sold 64% of the corn for 2021/22 cycle, on par with the figures reported last August.

The 2021/22 corn harvest totaled 59 million tonnes, down from 60.5 million in the previous cycle, according to government data, whose calculations include the grains used as field fodder.

With the harvesting of Argentine soybeans and corn for the season now complete, sowing for the 2022/23 cycle will begin between September and October.

Separately, Argentina's 2022/2023 wheat harvest will begin in November, with the latest official data showing the fields to be mostly in a positive condition after rains. [nL6N3010EU]

The government has not yet estimated the harvest for the new cereal campaign, although the Rosario grains exchange estimated wheat production for 22/23 at 17.7 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Richard Chang)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.