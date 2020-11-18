Argentine grains port tug boat crews strike amid contract talks

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Argentine tug boat workers began a strike on Wednesday, four crew members' unions said, a move that could affect exports from the country's grains hub of Rosario, although the government said it was ready to step in and order that contract talks be held.

Argentina is a major international supplier of soybeans, corn and wheat and also the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed, which is used to fatten hogs, poultry and cattle from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Amid contract negotiations in Argentina's ports sector, the unions called on tug crews "to completely cease activities."

A spokesman for the Labor Ministry told Reuters that the unions and tug boat company representatives would hold a hearing on Thursday and that, if the parties did not reach an agreement, the government would issue a mandatory conciliation notice that would end the strike while talks continue.

Such orders are regularly issued by the ministry to keep the strategically important grains sector functioning. Strikes are common in Argentina, where employers are hard pressed to raise wages in line with high inflation. Port activity has been interrupted by a series of work stoppages in recent months.

With this year's wheat harvest yet to start and corn and soy planting currently underway, November is not high export season.

The strike was affecting activity in the Rosario ports hub, which is responsible for about 80% of Argentina's grains exports. Not all the country's grains ports require the use of tug boats.

