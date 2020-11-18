Argentine grains port tug boat crews strike amid contract talks

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tug boat workers in Argentina began a strike on Wednesday, four unions representing crew members said, a move that could affect exports from the country's main grains hub of Rosario.

Argentina is a major international supplier of soybeans, corn and wheat and also the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed that is used to fatten hogs, poultry and cattle from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Amid contract negotiations in Argentina's ports sector, the unions called on tug crews "to completely cease activities".

Strikes are common in Argentina, where employers are hard pressed to raise wages in line with high inflation, and port activity in the country has been interrupted by a series of work stoppages in recent months.

With this year's wheat harvest yet to start and corn and soy planting currently underway, November is not high export season.

The strike was likely to affect activity in Puerto General San Martin, a town that forms part of the Rosario ports hub, which is responsible for about 80% of Argentina's grains exports. Not all the country's grains ports require the use of tug boats.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.