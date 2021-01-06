Argentine grains inspectors set for talks aimed at ending month-old strike

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The union representing Argentine port-side grain inspectors will meet on Wednesday with agro-export companies to try to clinch a wage deal that would end a strike that started on Dec. 9, a union representative said.

The month-old work stoppage by the labor group, known by its Spanish acronym Urgara, has hit port operations in one of the world's top exporters of soybeans, corn and wheat. Argentina is also the top international suppliers of soymeal livestock feed.

When the strike started, Urgara was joined by the country's main oilseed workers' unions, which recently struck contract agreements and are back on the job.

Urgara's deputy press secretary, Juan Carlos Peralta, told Reuters the meeting would be held in the national Labor portfolio at 2.30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT).

"Hopefully we will reach a solution," he said.

Urgara's strike affects the T6 grains terminal operated by Bunge and local exporter AGD in the northern part of the country's main grains hub of Rosario. It also affects Cargill and Louis Dreyfus terminals in the port of Bahia Blanca.

(Reporting by Maximilian HEath, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

