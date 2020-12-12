Argentine grains inspectors and oilseed workers extend wage strike

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Argentine grains inspectors and oilseed workers said on Saturday they would extend their wage strike, even as the CIARA-CEC chamber of export companies urged unions to return to the negotiating table.

The URGARA union, representing port-side grains inspectors, and the country's Federation of Oilseed Workers walked off the job last week in the latest work stoppage linked to sputtering contract negotiations.

Strikes are common in Argentina, where employers are hard pressed to raise wages in line with high inflation.

"We are going back and forth in the media with the export sector, explaining our positions," URGARA official Pablo Palacio told local radio.

Gustavo Idígoras, head of the CIARA-CEC chamber, told Reuters: "We have put our proposal on the table for URGARA and the oilseeds federation. We are asking them to meet with us on Monday and we are waiting for a reply."

December is not high export season in Argentina, but it is a bad time for international shipments to be slowed down. Argentina needs export dollars and tax revenue to stay solvent amid increased public spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work stoppage has dented activity in the key export hub of Rosario, which handles about 80% of the country's agricultural exports.Argentina is the world's main supplier of soymeal, used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Asia.

The Chamber of Private Commercial Ports (CPPC) has denounced what it called "incessant and surprising" strikes.

"This is a time to maximize exports and generate foreign exchange," it said.

In the first 10 months of the year, Argentina shipped 20.3 million tonnes of soymeal and 4.7 million tonnes of soybean oil for a total $9.92 billion.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Tom Brown)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.